Wojciech Szczesny could make Arsenal comeback

Poland international Wojciech Szczesny could return to the Arsenal first-team next season following an extended loan spell with Serie A club AS Roma.

The 27-year-old has spent the previous two campaigns with the Giallorossi where he has made a total of 74 appearances across all competitions.



Earlier last month, the president of the Polish FA insisted that Szczesny would not return to the Emirates under the Arsene Wenger reign, but this was quickly rebuffed by the player himself.



According to The Sun, Gunners boss Wenger will seek to include Szczesny in his first-team next term amid the uncertainty over the future of Colombian shot-stopper David Ospina.



Ospina is deemed to have already finalised personal terms over a move to Fenerbahce, and it is left for the Istanbul-based club to negotiate a fee for his transfer.



Szczesny currently has a contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2018, and there is every possibility that he could be rewarded with an extension owing to the inexperience of third-choice keeper Emiliano Martinez.



The Gunners graduate has appeared in 180 outings for Arsenal with his last start coming in the successful FA Cup final triumph over Aston Villa in 2015.

