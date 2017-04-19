Bundesliga full-back agrees Arsenal contract

Schalke 04 full-back Sead Kolasinac has reportedly finalised a four-year contract ahead of his potential move to the Emirates in the summer.

The Bosnian footballer will arrive on a free transfer with his existing deal at Schalke due to expire at the end of the season.



Recent speculation suggested that the 23-year-old was mulling over a move to the Emirates with AC Milan also keen on his signature.



However, a report from The Mail suggests that the player has eventually agreed to a four-year deal with the north London giants, and he will link up with the club when the season comes to a close.



Kolasinac, who is normally a left-back by trade, has also featured in the centre-back and holding midfield positions previously, and this could provide the Gunners with a flexible option ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.



The former German youth international has featured at left wing-back on occasions this term, and he could gain the position over Nacho Monreal, should Arsene Wenger stick with the new 3-4-2-1 formation.



Kolasinac is understood to have settled his transfer to north London after he received assurances that manager Arsene Wenger would be offered a contract extension beyond the summer.

