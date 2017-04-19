PSG star verbally agrees to join Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier has verbally agreed to join Manchester United after holding discussions with Jose Mourinho , French publication L'Equipe claims.

The Ivory Coast international joined the French champions from Toulouse on a season-long loan in the summer of 2014 before the move was made permanent a year later.



According to L'Equipe, the 24-year-old has agreed to link up with the Red Devils in the summer after he had a fruitful talk with United boss Mourinho.



The FA Cup holders have been mostly dependent on Antonio Valencia to fulfil the right-back duties this season, and the Special One is keen to add a suitable competitor to his squad ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.



Matteo Darmian has been utilised on both full-back positions over the past year or so, and he could be the one to make way to allow the arrival of Aurier to Old Trafford.



Nevertheless, United still have to negotiate a transfer sum with Les Parisiens, who are unlikely to make it easy with the player having more than two years on his current contract.



Aurier had been denied a UK work permit during Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Arsenal earlier in the campaign, and it will be interesting to see whether this has an effect on his potential move to Manchester.



The Ivorian footballer was found to have assaulted a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris earlier in September, and he still has a case pending regarding the incident.

