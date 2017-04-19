Jack Wilshere injury ends season

On loan Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his leg in the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.





Twenty five year old Wilshere has struggled with injuries throughout his career so far, leading to his loan move to Bournemouth to try and refind his best form. The England midfielder has managed to get a run of games in the middle of the park for Bournemouth, but this injury will end his season and no doubt cause huge frustration for him.



Just before the hour mark in the match at White Hart Lane, Wilshere collided with fellow England international Harry Kane, leading to him being substituted for the final half hour. Results of a scan on the injured leg have revealed a hairline crack in his left fibula, as reported by BBC Sport.



Understandably, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is disappointed to lose his player, saying it comes as "a big blow", before wishing him a speedy recovery.



Wilshere's future at Arsenal has been in doubt since he was loaned out, with some saying a good season with Bournemouth would persuade The Gunners to offer him a new deal. This latest injury, which again will prevent him from playing consistently, may jepardise his future with the North London club further.





