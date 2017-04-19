Southampton join Gylfi Sigurdsson pursuit

Southampton are reportedly set to rival Everton in the race to sign Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson in the summer.





The Icelandic footballer has been a consistent performer for the Swans this season with his eight goals and 11 assists helping the club stay aloft in the relegation fight.



Everton have been heavily tipped to make a move for the attacker during the off-season, but according to Sky Sports News, the Saints have earmarked Sigurdsson as their prime target for the next transfer window.



The Swans are understood to be in no hurry to sell Sigurdsson in the summer, but their failure to beat the drop could urge the 27-year-old to move elsewhere.



Paul Clement's side are currently two points off 17th-placed Hull City, and a win over Stoke City this weekend could improve their chances of extending their top-flight status.



Sigurdsson has appeared over 125 times for Swansea City since his second coming from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2014.

