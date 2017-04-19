Tottenham star tempted by Serie A move

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is set to turn down a new contract from the club, instead favouring a move to Serie A club Inter Milan, reports have suggested today.





Alderweireld is a big part of Spurs' defence and would be a real loss if they were not able to hold on to him. The Belgian defender currently has a £25 million release clause written into his contract, which Serie A side Inter Milan and considering exploiting, according to Sky Sports Italia.



Inter, under new ownership since their takeover by Chinese investors, are looking to strengthen their defence in order to compete for the Serie A title again. Alderweireld may not be the only Tottenham defender that Inter are interested in either, with reports in The Sun suggesting that they are also considering a move for full back Kyle Walker.



Tottenham are sure to be doing all that they can to persuade the Belgian defender to sign a new contract, as they look to keep hold of their star players, who have launched them into title contenders this season.









