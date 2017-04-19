Manchester United's £50m plot for Dortmund star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is lining up a £50 million bid for a Borussia Dortmund wonderkid who has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season. Despite such a big bid, it may not be enough for the German side to let him go.





Nineteen year old Ousmane Dembele joined Borussia Dortmund last summer after impressing for French club Rennes. Manchester United are now keen on tempting the young French attacker away from the Bundesliga, but it won't be easy.



When deciding to join Dortmund, Dembele turned down offers from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, with Borussia Dortmund's reputation of giving their young players an opportunity being the deciding factor.



The club have been repayed for their faith in young players, with Dembele starring for them in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Despite interest from so called bigger clubs, Borussia Dortmund will be desperate to keep hold of their young talent as they look to compete with Bayern Munich at the summit of German football.



If their offer is declined, Manchester United will turn their attention to Inter Milan striker Ivan Perisic, according to The Sun. Manager Jose Mourinho watched Perisic play during the international break, and he would bring experience to the United front line, having won fifty five caps for Croatia.





