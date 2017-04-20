Arsenal could lose out on James Rodriguez because of Ospina

Arsenal are reportedly facing the prospect of losing out on Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.





The 25-year-old had been pursued by the Gunners during his time at Porto and Monaco before he decided to join Los Blancos for £63m in the summer of 2014.



Recent speculation suggested that the north London club could make a third attempt to sign the Colombian attacker in the summer with the club's hierarchy willing to spend big during the off-season.



However, according to The Star, their hopes could be dashed with Rodriguez likely to snub their advances for a move to league rivals Manchester United.



Colombian shot-stopper David Ospina has been key to the Gunners' pursuit for Rodriguez for a while, and his potential exit to Turkish club Fenerbahce could hinder their chances of landing the attacker.



Ospina is the brother-in-law of Rodriguez after the latter got married to the former's sister Daniela, who happens to be a volleyball player.

