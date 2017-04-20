Diego Costa still on China radar?

Chinese Super League Tianjin Quanjian will reportedly return for the services of Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Spain international had been the subject of a world-record £95m bid from Tianjin prior to the turn of the year but the Blues turned down the offer owing to the player's importance in the squad.



Costa has since had a training ground row with manager Antonio Conte after which has struggled to produce his best form in the Blues shirt.



According to The Mirror, Tianjin will seek to push for a move for Costa in the summer with the Blues seemingly keen on adding a top-class marksman to their ranks.



Costa had sought to push for a move to former club Atletico Madrid last summer, and he could make a similar attempt this time around with the Chinese outfit willing to cough up £620,000 in weekly wages.



The 28-year-old has netted just four times in 14 outings for the Premier League leaders since his bust-up with Conte at the turn of the year.

