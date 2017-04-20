Real Madrid pushing for De Gea deal

European champions Real Madrid are prepared to sanction a world-record fee for a goalkeeper in order to sign David de Gea from Manchester United in the summer.





The Spain international had been tipped to make his dream move to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2015 after United agreed on a deal which included Keylor Navas as makeweight.



However, the move was scuppered at the final minute by a faulty fax machine which failed to deliver the necessary paperwork before the transfer deadline.



De Gea has since remained committed to the Red Devils after having signed a fresh four-year deal, but this has not diminished interest from Los Blancos.



According to The Sun, the La Liga leaders will seek to land their main man this time around with Zinedine Zidane keen to reinforce the goalkeeper department.



Juventus paid a fee of around £33m to recruit Gianluigi Buffon from Parma in the summer of 2001, and Los Blancos would be willing to shatter this record in order to acquire the £60m-rated shot-stopper.



Meanwhile, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois is being lined up as backup option, should United play hardball in negotiations over the player as they did two years ago.

