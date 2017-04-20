Romelu Lukaku keen on Chelsea return?

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has told his close friends that he would favour a world-record move to Chelsea when the transfer window reopens in July.

The 23-year-old has been in fine touch for the Toffees over the course of the season, and he is currently the Premier League's leading scorer with 24 goals.



Lukaku has already insisted that he would not be extending his Toffees contract beyond the summer of 2019, and this could urge Ronald Koeman to sell with the player currently at his peak form.



According to The Sun, the marksman has his mind up for a return to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether the Blues would be willing to cough a record sum.



The Toffees are currently holding on a £100m fee for their leading star, and this could hinder Lukaku's potential comeback to west London with Antonio Conte more focused on signing Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.



Meanwhile, Everton could also block any potential deal with Chelsea following their broken relationship due to the John Stones' saga in the summer of 2015.

