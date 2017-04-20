Arsene Wenger keen on Southampton defender

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will reportedly seek to lodge an attempt to sign Southampton's Virgil van Dijk during the summer transfer window.





The Dutchman had been tracked by Gunners' scout during his time at Celtic before the Saints manage to secure his services in the summer of 2015.



Van Dijk has since developed into one of England's best centre-backs, and this has captured the attention of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.



The Mirror reports that the Gunners have an eye on the Holland defender with Wenger keen to reinforce key positions in his squad ahead of next season.



Wenger, who has been tipped to sign a new two-year deal at the Emirates, is due to be offered a £200m transfer kitty in the summer as he seeks to end the club's long wait for the Premier League crown.



In spite of this, London rivals Chelsea remain favourites to sign the £50m-rated defender with Champions League football being a priority for Van Dijk, should he move to the big boys.



Van Dijk is currently nursing an ankle injury sustained earlier in the year which has pretty much ruled him out for the rest of the season.

