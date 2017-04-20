Southampton midfielder on Arsenal radar?

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic has emerged as a surprise target for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.





The Serbia international has evolved into a key player for the South Coast club since arriving from Dutch side Twente in the summer of 2014.



According to Metro, the Gunners could go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid for the player's signature as they seek to bolster their midfield options further in the off-season.



Tadic, 28, is deemed to have a release clause of around £13m, in his contract extension signed last summer, and this appears to have alerted his suitors which also include the likes of Manchester City, AS Roma and Napoli.



The midfielder has largely been played centrally under the management of Claude Puel, and this has hindered his form during the ongoing campaign.



Nevertheless, he has managed to amass a tally of three and five assists in 27 outings for the Saints, who are ninth in the Premier League standings.



Southampton have lost key players to rival clubs over the years, and it appears that they could face a similar situation this summer with defensive trio Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Bertrand and Cedric Soares also being linked with potential exits from St.Mary's.

