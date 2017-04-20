Tottenham chasing Bayern Munich winger

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly lining up a summer approach for unsettled Bayern Munich forward Douglas Costa .

The Brazil international has recently vented his frustration at the lack of starts under Carlo Ancelotti in the ongoing campaign.



Ancelotti has opted to depend on the old guard this term with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben being preferred ahead of Thomas Muller and Douglas Costa in the wider positions.



According to The Mirror, the north London giants will seek to strengthen their ranks with a move for Costa, who is valued in the £30m range.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had seen his side struggle in the Champions League while going on a rotation, and he is keen to put things right ahead of a similar challenge next term.



Argentine winger Erik Lamela has been a huge loss due to a hip problem over the course of the season, and Costa could be the perfect fit to fill the void with the former likely to take his time to integrate back into the setup.



Costa has netted 14 goals in 74 outings for Bayern Munich since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £25m in 2015.

