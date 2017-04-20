Alvaro Morata on his way to Chelsea?

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has decided to part ways with Real Madrid in the summer following an alleged fall-out with manager Zinedine Zidane .

The 24-year-old is understood to have been unimpressed by Zidane's decision to leave him on the bench during Los Blancos' 4-2 Champions League win over Bayern in midweek.



According to Diario Gol, the former Juventus man could be packing his bags from the Bernabeu this summer after his restricted playing time over the course of the season.



The marksman has managed 12 goals in 21 outings for the European champions, but it is his lack of regular starts which has brought a sense of frustration.



Morata has previously iterated his ambition to play in the English Premier League, and it is reported that he could join one of Chelsea or Manchester United with the former deemed to have verbally agreed on a summer deal for his services.



Antonio Conte's Chelsea are currently looking to add a top-class striker to their squad with Diego Costa likely to push for a move to the Chinese Super League in the off-season.

