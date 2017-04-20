Chelsea receive injury boost ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea have reportedly received a major injury boost ahead of their crunch FA Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.





The Blues endured a tough ride last weekend as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United - a game which Thibaut Courtois missed through injury.



According to Sky Sports News, the Belgium international returned to light training on Wednesday ahead of his potential return to the matchday squad versus Spurs.



Courtois sustained an ankle problem prior to the United loss, and though the Blues have yet to release the reason, it is suggested that he suffered the injury while playing basketball in a promotional event.



The return of Courtois would provide an added boost for the Blues squad, who have seen their Premier League lead over Spurs cut short to four following defeats against Crystal Palace and Manchester United this month.



Courtois has managed to keep 13 cleansheets during the ongoing campaign, and he will be expected to produce a performance on Saturday in order to keep out an in-form Spurs attack.





