Michael Keane to leave Burnley this summer

Michael Keane has reportedly decided to pursue a fresh challenge away from Burnley at the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old has been a crucial figure for the Clarets this season, and his contribution has helped them stay clear of the Premier League drop zone.



Keane has also earned international recognition with England after he earned his maiden cap against Germany in Lukas Podolski's farewell game in March.



According to Sky Sports News, the central defender has opted to part ways with the Clarets this summer amid strong interest from top English clubs.



The former Manchester United graduate will have only a year left on his contract during the off-season, and Sean Dyche's side would prefer making a good profit on his services rather than losing him on a Bosman in a year's time.



Keane was recruited from the Red Devils for a fee of just £2.5m in January 2015, and the Clarets will be expecting to demand at least 10 times the price during the summer transfer window.



The centre-half has been ever-present in the league for Burnley, who look assured of their top-flight status next term owing to their brilliant home form.

