Klopp rules out move for England goalkeeper

Joe Hart looks almost certain to leave Manchester City this summer when his loan spell with Torino expires. Several clubs have been linked with the England international, but today Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a Liverpool move for him.





Hart has been Manchester City's first choice goalkeeper during their most successful period in the club's history, however he didn't have the qualities that manager Pep Guardiola likes in his goalkeepers. This lead to him being loaned out to Serie A club Torino and speculation about his next destination has continued ever since.



Speaking in a press conference today, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a move for Hart, after being linked with a move for him earlier in the week. Klopp admitted that Hart has great ability, but stated that "it's not for us at the moment, nor in the future"before saying that he is happy with the goalkeeping options currently on offer at Anfield.



Despite Liverpool ruling themselves out, Joe Hart is still likely to have several tempting options on offer to him at the end of the season, with rumours suggesting that Manchester United and Chelsea may be interested, should their current first choice goalkeepers be sold to Real Madrid.









