New face of the MLS? Zlatan's big offer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to be offered a £5 million a year salary in order to become the face of new MLS franchise Los Angeles FC, with the possibility of being loaned back to Manchester United for the first half of next season.





LAFC will become the MLS's newest franchise and the Daily Mail reports that they want to make a statement of their intent by signing the Sweden legend. Much speculation has been created about the future of the Manchester United striker, who's contract expires at the end of the season.



This is not the only offer that Ibrahimovic has received from the MLS, with another LA team, LA Galaxy, offering to make him the highest paid player in the history of the league.



Manchester United are desperate to keep hold of this season's top scorer, seeing him as the focal point of their attack as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season. If the Red Devils fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, it is expected that Ibrahimovic will leave.



Part of the offer from Los Angeles FC is that Ibrahimovic would be allowed to move back to Europe on loan immediately, possibly back to Manchester, with the club not requiring him until their embark on their debut MLS season in March 2018.





