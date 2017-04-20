Premier League club could lose sixteen players

Things are not going well for Sunderland this season, and it could continue to go that way for the club that are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. Relegation to the Championship could see them lose up to sixteen members of their current squad.





David Moyes' squad have not been able to compete in the league this season and currently sit nine points from safety in the Premier League, with time to save themselves running out. On top of the disappointment of being relegated, they would be faced with a huge rebuilding operation if that does happen.



The Daily Star reports that the majority of the current Sunderland squad would more than likely not be around at the Stadium of Light for the beginning of next season. The highest profile of the departures would be top scorer Jermaine Defoe, who would be allowed to leave on a free transfer if the club were relegated, due to a clause in his contract.



Young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, meaning that he too would almost certainly leave the Black Cats.



The likes of John O'Shea, Seb Larsson, Stephen Pienaar, Victor Anichebe and Joleon Lescott are all out of contract, whilst current loan players such as Adnan Januzaj and Jason Denayer would see their deals expire.



On top of all of this, Sunderland's debt levels would mean that they would have to sell any other remaining players in order to fund new signings. Things are looking bleak for Sunderland at the moment, but unfortunately it might get much worse before it can get better.





