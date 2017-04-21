Chelsea injury update for Spurs clash, key defender out

Premier League leaders Chelsea will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. The Blues come into the game following a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Manchester United, and they will have to be at their best game in order to restrict a free-scoring Spurs side.





Both Marcos Alonso and Thibaut Courtois had missed the game at Old Trafford last weekend, but they are deemed fit to start against their London rivals.



Alonso had suffered flu-like symptoms which restricted his appearance versus United, while Courtois sustained a minor ankle problem while playing basketball in a promotional shoot under the club's orders.



In spite of both being fit, the Blues appear to have other issues to worry about with standing skipper Gary Cahill likely to miss out on the key encounter after having spent the past two days in a hospital for a kidney stone treatment, The Mail reports.



The England international is destined to miss out on the matchday squad for the weekend, and this could see a surprise start for club captain John Terry, who will be leaving the west London giants in the summer.

