Brighton, Newcastle vying for Arsenal full-back

Championship high-flyers Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United will reportedly battle it out for the services of Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson in the summer.





The one-time England international has largely struggled to break into the Gunners setup with Hector Bellerin and Gabriel ahead of him in the pecking order.



Jenkinson's last appearance for the Gunners came in the 2-0 defeat to Southampton in December 2016 after which his proposed move to Crystal Palace fell through owing to a disagreement in the wage package.



According to The Sun, the Finnish-born defender could be off the Gunners books in the summer with both Brighton and Newcastle keen on securing his signature.



Chris Hughton's side have already achieved their promotion to the top flight, while Newcastle United are on course as they hold a six-point lead over third-placed Reading with just three games to play.



Jenkinson had impressed on a season-long loan with West Ham United during the 2014-15 campaign when Sam Allardyce was still at the helm.



He followed to link up with the east London outfit on another temporary spell last term but his stint was cut short by a knee injury midway through the campaign.



Jenkinson currently has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2018, and it is widely predicted that he could be sold on a cut-price deal with the Gunners hierarchy not keen on extending his stay.

