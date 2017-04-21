Watford to fend off West Brom's Troy Deeney interest

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri will reportedly block West Bromwich Albion's pursuit of striker Troy Deeney in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been a key performer for the Hornets over the years after having achieved the 100-goal mark for the side earlier in the campaign.



According to The Mirror, the Hornets are prepared to fend off interest from rivals West Brom, who are prepared to offer a £20m package for the marksman.



Baggies boss Tony Pulis is expected to be backed with a reasonable transfer kitty ahead of the 2017/18 season with the new Chinese ownership willing to stabilise the club's position in the top half of the table.



Deeney had been the subject of multiple bids from Leicester City during the previous summer transfer window before the club captain committed his future to Watford on a fresh five-year contract.



The former Walsall man has reached double figures in each of his last six seasons at Watford, and the club will be hoping that he turns down any interest from the Chinese Super League, who have attracted a host of players from Europe's top divisions.

