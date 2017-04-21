Everton favourites to sign ex-Man Utd graduate

Premier League club Everton remain favourites to beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the pursuit of Burnley defender Michael Keane in the summer.

The 24-year-old is due to part ways with Sean Dyche's side in the off-season as he bids to improve his chances of making the England squad for next year's World Cup.



Keane earned his first two caps for the Three Lions during the recent international break, and he is understood to favour a move to a bigger club in order to cement his position.



The Mail reports that the Toffees are frontrunners to sign the central defender with Ronald Koeman having publicly expressed an interest in the player.



Keane is said to want to a regular spot at the heart of the backline, and this is something Koeman could provide with Phil Jagielka approaching the latter stages of his career.



The £20m-rated defender could line up alongside Ashley Williams in a potential partnership next season with Ramiro Funes Mori yet to stabilise his spot at the Merseyside outfit.



Keane has appeared in all of 33 league games for Burnley, who are eight points clear of the drop zone with just five games to play.

