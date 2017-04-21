Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain responds to Liverpool link

England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed his intent to stay put at Arsenal despite the ongoing speculation over a move to Liverpool.

A recent report from Metro suggested that the winger could make way from the Emirates in the summer after having failed to live up to his expectations over the past few seasons.



However, the 23-year-old, who has a year left on his existing deal, has suggested that he is determined to play well for his current employers with the national team also on his radar.



"My personal ambitions are always to play as well as I can and be as professional as I can for Arsenal and obviously stay in and around the England squad as well," he is quoted as saying by Metro.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has managed to showcase his versatility for the Gunners this term after having featured at both central midfield and right wing-back in additional to his regular wing position.



The former Southampton graduate has already enjoyed his best season in the Gunners shirt with six goals and eight assists, and a contract extension is probably in the corner with his current deal due to expire in June 2018.

