Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined for season with knee injury

Manchester United will be without the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the rest of the season after he sustained an ankle problem in the Europa League clash against Anderlecht.

The big Swede sustained the injury in the dying minutes of normal time after he landed awkwardly while challenging for a high ball with the scores square level 2-2 - on aggregate.



The game was eventually won by the Red Devils after Marcus Rashford netted a late winner in extra time to guarantee their passage to the last four of the Europa League.



Following the game, Jose Mourinho had placed doubts over the immediate recovery of the veteran striker, and Sky Sports News confirms that Ibrahimovic will be out for the remainder of the campaign.



The 35-year-old has been linked with a potential move to Major League Soccer in the summer, and he may have well played his last game for UnitedĀ if he opts to decline a possible extension.



Ibrahimovic has answered his critics during his maiden English campaign after having netted an impressive tally of 28 goals across all competitions - two of them coming in a man of the match in the EFL Cup triumph.

