Jack Butland is on the cusp of his Stoke return

It has been over a year since that fateful night in Germany as England’s young goalkeeper Jack Butland broke his ankle during the Three Lions’ 3-2 win over Germany.

Since then, Stoke City have had to deal without the promising youngster and they have suffered for it. Lee Grant has of course been an able deputy, but even when he plays well, he is not up to the standard of the Englishman.



It will please the Potters and their fans hugely then, that he is in contention for a first start in more than a year, as per Sky Sports News.



Stoke currently sit in 11th place with 39 points, having conceded 48 times this term. With Butland back though, Mark Hughes is moving closer to being able to play his favoured XI, which should see a fall in the amount of goals they concede in their final run of games.



If Butland were to get the nod, he would be tasked with tending goal against struggling Swansea City, a game that may allow the goalkeeper to ease himself back into Premier League football, with the Swans hardly prolific of late



Irrespective of what happens at the weekend, both Stoke and England will be hugely pleased to see Butland back on the pitch again.

