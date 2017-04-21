Tottenham plot move for Newcastle flop

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly push for a deal for Newcastle United's Florian Thauvin when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The 24-year-old failed to prove his credentials during his four-month stint with the Magpies in 2015 before he was loaned out back to former club Marseille.



Thauvin followed to impress for Les Phoceens during the second half of the previous campaign, and this urged both clubs to agree to a temporary deal until the end of the 2016/17 season.



Marseille are understood to be keen on a permanent agreement for the attacker in the summer, but RMC Sport suggests that Spurs could offer potential competition for the player's signature.



Thauvin has amassed an impressive tally of 12 goals and nine assists for the Ligue 1 outfit this term, and he is said to have caught the attention of Pochettino, who is on the search for a new winger.



Erik Lamela has missed the majority of the current campaign with a hip problem, and Thauvin may have identified as a suitable replacement for the Argentine, who could take some time to return to the setup.

