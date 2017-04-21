Sam Allardyce rules out John Terry move

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has dismissed suggestions that his side could move for the services of Chelsea defender John Terry in the summer.





The 36-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season after it was revealed that he would not receive a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.



Terry is said to be reluctant to leave the Surrey area during the summer, and this had recently seen him being linked with both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, via Metro.



However, Palace boss Sam Allardyce has quickly denied the possibility as he feels the club are well equipped in the central defensive department with Mamadou Sakho likely to be pursued on a permanent deal this summer.



"I've got Scott Dann, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Damien Delaney and Martin Kelly, so actually in central defence we're looking pretty secure," he is quoted as saying on Sky Sports News.



"I'm not so sure that John, yes, fantastic player that he is, yes he'd do us a great job, but with those amount of centre-halves at the club I can't see that happening at the moment."



Terry has had limited first-team action over the course of the current season with Antonio Conte sticking with Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill as his preferred trio at the back.

