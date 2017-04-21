Guardiola underwhelmed by Manchester City fans

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has asked for an improvement from the club' supporters, saying that they need to create a better atmosphere at the Etihad and should assure they they do not leave the stadium before matches are complete.





There has been criticism of the club's fans for a while now from external sources, but now the team's manager has addressed the issue at the Manchester club. To add to this, reports this week have suggested that Manchester City are struggling to sell their complete allocation of tickets for the FA Cup semi final at Wembley.



The Daily Mail has reported that Guardiola, who sees the support from the fans as a crucial part of success, has raised the issue to Manchester City chiefs, who are now looking into how they can improve the matchday experience for their fans.



One game that fans shouldn't need help with getting motivated for is the Manchester derby, which will take place at the Etihad next Thursday, with both teams battling it out for a top four Premier League finish.

