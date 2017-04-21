Man Utd chase PSG defender

Manchester United are prepared to prise away defender Marquinhos from Paris Saint-Germain during this summer's transfer window.





The Red Devils are on the hunt for a central defender in the summer with Jose Mourinho not entirely content with his options in hand.



Both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are due to return from their respective injuries before the end of the campaign, but Mourinho is nevertheless prepared to bring in a new centre-back in the summer.



According to Goal.com, the Red Devils are planning a move for Marquinhos, who has been reluctant to ink a fresh contract at Parc des Princes.



United are willing to place a £59m offer on the table for the 22-year-old whilst also offering him an annual wage package of around £8m-a-year.



Marquinhos has earned a regular role alongside Thiago Silva in Les Parisiens' defence this term, and this could restrict the French champions from selling unless they find a suitable replacement.



The Brazil international currently has two years left on his contract, and this allows Paris Saint-Germain some leeway, should the player continue to hold on an extension.

