Champions League and Europa League semi final draw

The draw for the semi finals of both the Champions League and Europa League was made on Friday. When teams reach this stage of Europe's elite competitions, they all believe that they have what it takes to lift the trophy at the end of May.

After some fascinating quarter final Champions League action, which saw the end of Leicester City's European fairytale, we were left with two teams from La Liga, one from Italy's Serie A and finally a representative from France's Ligue 1.



The first tie to be revealed was a repeat of last season final, with an all Spanish semi final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The rivals from the Spanish capital will do battle, with Atletico desperate to get revenge for last season's defeat, whilst Real are looking to retain their title.



The other semi final sees Monaco take on Juventus. The Italian club will come into this ones as the favourites, however Monaco have been the great entertainers of European football this season and Juventus will have to be on top of their game to keep out the attacking threats of the French side.



The quarter finals of the Europa League produced some fascinating ties, with extra time required in order to decide the semi finalists. Eventually, Manchester United, Lyon, Ajax and Celta Vigo put their names in the pot for the penultimate round of the competition.



Manchester United will visit Spain for the first leg of their semi final, after being drawn against Celta Vigo. Although their is no guarantee of a place in the final, the Red Devils will be happy with this draw, especially with the second leg at Old Trafford.



That means that the other semi final consists of Ajax and Lyon. The Dutch and French teams will go head to head in what is sure to be a tightly contested tie, with the winner getting one step closer to European success.

