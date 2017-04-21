Manchester City looking to Jesus

Manchester City's teenage star Gabriel Jesus is a shocking contender for selection for their FA Cup semi final against Arsenal this weekend, just two months after breaking his metatarsal.

Jesus was expected to take much longer to recover from his injury, but manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he will travel with the team to London this weekend, with the possibility of being included in the matchday squad at Wembley, The Sun reports.



The young Brazilian was an instant hit with the Manchester City fans after his arrival at the club in January, demonstrating his pace, skill and natural ability to score goals. He performed so well in fact that he was keeping striker Sergio Aguero out of the starting lineup.



Pep Guardiola will be disappointed that his team have been unable to challenge for the Premier League title this season, but the return of Gabriel Jesus could be the big boost that they need, as they push for a top four finish and FA Cup success.

