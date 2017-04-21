Liverpool name their price for Sakho

It has been a season of mixed emotions for defender Mamadou Sakho . After another fall out with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp , he found himself exiled from the squad and playing very little football. Then, a January loan move to Crystal Palace has seen him hit fantastic form, which has helped the Eagles rise up the table.





With Sakho performing so well, Crystal Palace, along with an ever growing list of other teams, are looking into signing the French defender on a permanent basis when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.



Despite playing well, it appears that Sakho has burnt his bridges at Anfield, meaning that if for some reason a deal is not agreed in the summer, it could be another season of frustration and benchwarming for the former PSG man.



Before the loan move to Crystal Palace was agreed, Liverpool were looking to offload Sakho on a permanent deal, with their asking price being in the region of £20 million. His fine form since January has pushed that figure even higher, with today's reports saying that Liverpool are now looking to sell Sakho for £30 million.



The Premier League clubs that are currently looking into the prospect of signing him are Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Brom. Whether any of those teams can afford to invest that much on a single player is yet to be seen, and if not, Liverpool will certainly be hoping that another team comes in with an offer close to their valuation.

