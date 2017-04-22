Everton face Monaco fight for Belgium youngster

Everton could potentially face a transfer tussle with AS Monaco in order to sign highly-rated Anderlecht youngster Youri Tielemans in the summer.





The Belgium international is widely regarded as one of the best youth prospects in the Jupiler league after having already earned the captain's armband for Anderlecht at just 19.



Tielemans put in a good showing in both legs against Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-final, and although, his set-piece taking abilities need to improve, he is well on the radar of several elite clubs.



According to The Telegraph, the Toffees are among the favourites to sign the midfield enforcer, but they could face potential competition from Monaco.



The Principality outfit have reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2004, while they look on course to end their long wait for the French Ligue 1 title.



Leonardo Jardim's side have focused on bringing up young talents, who have turned to be world-beaters this season, and this could hurt Everton's pursuit of the £21m-rated midfielder.



Tielemans has been in a rich vein of form from central midfield this season after having already netted 18 goals in 45 outings.

