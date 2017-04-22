Arsenal agree deal for Barcelona star?

Arsenal are reported to have settled on a £25m transfer package to sign Barcelona attacker Arda Turan in the summer.

The Turkey international has been on the Gunners radar since the summer of 2015, and it is understood that they have now struck a deal to acquire his services, CNN Turk reports.



Turan has had limited first-team action over the course of his Barca career with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar- collectively known as the 'MSN' occupying the frontline.



Despite this, the 30-year-old has been in good form for the Catalan giants when offered a start, and this appears to have maintained the interest among his suitors.



According to CNN Turk, the Gunners have agreed on the signing of the Turkish legend as they seek to find a suitable replacement for midfielder Mesut Ozil this summer.



Ozil has yet to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2018, and it is suggested that he could be cashed in to permit the arrival of Turan.



Turan has provided 13 goals and six assists during the ongoing campaign. He could make his first start for a while in the El Clasico against Real Madrid with Neymar suspended for his ill-act towards the assistant referee after being sent off in the 2-0 defeat to Malaga.

