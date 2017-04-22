Chelsea in for Monaco youngster?

Premier League leaders Chelsea appear to have entered the race to sign Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe after they sent scouts to watch the forward in action in midweek.





Mbappe netted the opening goal on Wednesday night as Monaco ran 3-1 victors over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, quarter-final, second-leg - thereby guaranteeing their passage via a 6-3 aggregate win.



According to The Sun, the west London giants have joined the pursuit of the highly-rated youngster after their representatives were keeping close tabs on the player's showing.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is understood to want a new striker in his ranks amid the uncertainty over the future of Diego Costa, and he could potentially cough up a world-record fee in order to sign Mbappe this summer.



Nevertheless, Real Madrid look to be leading the race for the teenage sensation with English duo Manchester United and Arsenal also deemed to hold an interest in the marksman.



Mbappe, just 18, has netted 22 goals across all competitions for the Principality outfit this term - a whole lot of them coming after the turn of the year.

