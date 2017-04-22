Man City plot record swoop for Juventus defender

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to open his chequebook to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci in the summer.





The Italy international is regarded as one of the top defenders in the beautiful game after having developed a brilliant partnership alongside Georgio Chiellini at the heart of the Old Lady defence.



According to The Sun, the Citizens will revive their interest in Bonucci just a year after they failed to acquire his signature.



The former Bari man had been tipped to make way from Turin during the previous summer transfer, but the ill-health of his son meant that he had to stay put in his home nation.



Bonucci has since had a rift with manager Max Allegri for which he has apologised but it is suggested that he could be allowed to leave Juve for the right price in the summer.



Manchester City are likely to table a sum of around £60m for Bonucci which will make him the most expensive defender in football history.



David Luiz currently preserves this record after having previously left Chelsea for Paris Saint-Germain in a £50m deal in the summer of 2014.

