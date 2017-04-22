Man City interested in Antoine Griezmann

Manchester City will reportedly seek to push through a deal for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann ahead of arch rivals Manchester United.





The France international has been linked with a potential move to England since the start of the season after it was known that he has a £85m release clause in his contract.



According to The Mail, City boss Pep Guardiola could seek to move for the services of Griezmann after having failed to convert Sergio Aguero into an all-round player.



Aguero has managed to net goals on a regular basis for the Citizens this term, but Pep is said to want more with Griezmann capable of drifting into midfield while also performing his defensive duties.



The Mancunian giants are due to make a bid of around £75m in order to prise away the Frenchman with Aguero's future not looking rosy anymore.



Aguero could surprisingly be benched for the FA Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal with teenager Gabriel Jesus having recovered quickly from his metatarsal injury.

