Man Utd to rival Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United will reportedly fight it out with Chelsea for the services of Romelu Lukaku after Zlatan Ibrahimovic sustained a long-term knee injury.





The big Swede fell awkwardly during United's 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-final, and it appears that he could be ruled out for the rest of the year with an anterior cruciate ligament tear.



As a result, United have intensified their pursuit for a new striker with Everton's Romelu Lukaku among the top names on their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.



The Belgium international has openly revealed his desire to feature for an elite club, but Everton will nevertheless play hardball over negotiations with the club's hierarchy holding out on a world-record £100m sum.



Lukaku is said to favour a move to former club Chelsea in the summer, but the Toffees will wait on all offers with their relationship with the Blues still to be patched following the John Stones transfer saga in 2015.



The 23-year-old is currently the leading scorer in the Premier League with 24 goals in 32 outings for Ronald Koeman's side.

