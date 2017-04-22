Crystal Palace chasing Jay Rodriguez

Crystal Palace are reportedly prepared to offer an escape route to Jay Rodriguez who has struggled to cement a regular starting role at Southampton.

The England international has largely played as a backup striker at St.Mary's with Charlie Austin, Manolo Gabbiadini and Shane Long featuring upfront over the course of the season.



Rodriguez was once tipped to make a name for himself in the Three Lions setup but an ACL injury prior to the World Cup finals in 2014, has seemingly slowed up his progress in recent seasons.



According to The Mirror, the Eagles will offer the 27-year-old with a fresh challenge this summer in order to hit his best form ahead of next year's showpiece.



Christian Benteke has cemented his spot as the first-choice striker at Selhurst Park but Sam Allardyce still wants a fresh striker, who could potentially showcase more mobility in the attack front.



The former Burnley man has around two years left on his contract inked prior to the end of the 2014/15 season.

