Wayne Rooney receives Mourinho backing after Zlatan injury

Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney could earn an extended run until the end of the season following a nasty knee injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic .





The England international last played against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Fool's day after which he has missed the next five outings.



Ibrahimovic sustained an ankle problem during the 2-1 win over Anderlecht and though, United had Rooney in reserve, Mourinho chose to pick a struggling Anthony Martial instead.



However, the Special One has not ruled out Rooney's chances this season after he admitted that the Englishman is a 'fighter' who could add valuable experience in the lineup.



"He has a good mentality, he is a fighter. He is a strong man, even if he is not in the best condition," he told The Sun.



"Even if he is not the level of sharpness that you need to play high-level football. But he has experience and character."



Following the Anderlecht game, Mourinho admitted that his side are in 'trouble' over the situation of Ibrahimovic, and according to The Sun, the Swede could be out for the rest of the year with an ACL tear.



In spite of this, Rooney's United career could be up in the summer with Everton and a host of Chinese clubs vying for his signature.

