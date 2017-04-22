Sergio Ramos to be rewarded with one-year extension

European champions Real Madrid are prepared to offer club captain Sergio Ramos with a one-year extension in order to prolong his stay until June 2021.

The Spain international has been in top form for Los Blancos over the course of the season, having provided 10 goals in 35 outings across all competitions.



Ramos' side currently hold the lead in the La Liga standings while they are also on course to lift the Champions League for a second successive season.



According to Spanish outlet Marca, the club's hierarchy want to reward their skipper for his showing by offering an extra year on his existing deal.



Ramos had been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2015 after which he inked a long-term contract which is due to expire in three years' time



The former Sevilla man has earned himself a legendary status at the Bernabeu over the years after having made 512 appearances across all competitions, scoring 68 times in the process.

