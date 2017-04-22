Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid duo in De Gea deal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to sign both Raphael Varane and Alvaro Morata in a potential deal which could see David de Gea move the other way.

The Spain shot-stopper has had yet another impressive season in the United shirt, and this has seen him being named in the PFA Team of the Year.



Recent speculation suggested that Los Blancos could look to lodge a world-record £60m bid for a goalkeeper in order to secure the services of De Gea in the summer.



However, according to The Sun, Mourinho could play hardball in negotiations with Los Blancos as he has different ambitions in mind ahead of the next transfer window.



Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has struggled for regular playing time at Real over the course of the campaign, and the Special One is prepared to lure him alongside defender Raphael Varane in order to let De Gea leave for the Bernabeu.



Varane was brought to the European champions from French club Lens when Mourinho was still in charge, and the Frenchman has since held close contact with the current United boss.



De Gea came close to completing a £30m switch to Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, but unfortunately, a delay in transmission of paperwork scuppered the deal on deadline day.

