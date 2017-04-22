Another United player out for the season

Manchester United are through to the semi finals of the Europa League, with an opportunity to win the competition for the first time in their history. Earlier this week, talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ruled out for the remainder of the season with knee ligament damage. Now, another first team player has been ruled out, again with knee ligament damage.

Argentinian defender Marcus Rojo has appeared regularly for Manchester United recently and has impressed spectators with his performances. He was replaced during extra time of the Europa League victory over Anderlecht on Thursday, with the injury now being confirmed as cruciate knee ligament damage.



Rojo joins fellow defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the injury list, meaning that the Red Devils are down to their bare bones defensively, ahead of their Premier League fixture with Burnley on Sunday.



At the other end of the pitch, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have played his last ever game for the club, with his injury expected to keep him out of action until the new year. United were looking to get the Swedish superstar to sign a new deal with the club, but this injury may lead the club to think twice about offering him an extended stay at Old Trafford.





