AS Monaco win race for Youri Tielemans

Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco have reportedly fended off interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton in order to sign Anderlecht youngster Youri Tielemans in the summer.





The Belgium international has been in sublime touch for his employers this season having already netted 18 goals in 45 games across all competitions.



Recent speculation suggested that the Toffees could seek to prise away Tielemans ahead of Chelsea and United, with the latter having watched the player in close quarters during their two-legged Europa League tie against Anderlecht.



However, according to L'Equipe, the Principality outfit appear to have beaten their English rivals in order to agree a deal in principle for the 19-year-old.



Both Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibe ignored Premier League interest to link up with the French giants last summer, and Tielemans seems to be the next in line owing to Monaco's trust in their young players.



Monaco are currently in pole position to lift the Ligue 1 title after a 17-year wait while they could yet achieve Champions League success after having reached the semi-final stage.

