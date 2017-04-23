Inter Milan to pursue Man Utd full-back

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian will be offered an escape route to Inter Milan when the transfer window reopens in the summer.





The Italy international struggled to make himself a regular during the early stages of the campaign after which he earned a run on the left side of the defence.



However, as the season has moved on, Darmian has found himself largely on the substitutes' bench with the likes of Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw being rewarded with the position in the backline.



Italian publication Tuttosport claims that the 27-year-old is prepared to part ways with United in the summer as the lack of gametime could affect his chances of claiming a place with Azzurri for next year's World Cup.



Inter Milan boss Stefano Pioli is keen to bolster his defensive ranks in the summer, and Darmian is one of the leading targets as they seek to fight for a Champions League position at the least next season.



Darmian has two years left on his existing deal signed while arriving from Torino in the summer of 2015.

