Southampton identify Van Dijk replacement

Southampton have reportedly earmarked Toulouse's Christopher Jullien as the ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk , who could be leaving St.Mary's at the end of the season.





Van Dijk has been a key performer for the South Coast outfit over the past two years, but his showing has captured the attention of England's elite.



The Netherlands international is currently valued at around £50m, and it is suggested that he will more or less be sold with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton hot on the trail of his services.



According to The Sun, the Saints are preparing for life without the Holland centre-back with Jullien being identified as a potential replacement in the summer.



Jullien, 24, is said to have the same physical attributes as his Dutch counterpart, and the Saints are confident of luring the defender in a £10m deal in the off-season.



The former France under-20 international has appeared in 31 Ligue 1 outings for Toulouse this term - netting four goals in the process.

