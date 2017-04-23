Liverpool eyeing Lacazette deal ahead of Arsenal

Liverpool will reportedly seek to fend off interest from Arsenal in order to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer transfer window.

The France international has been continuously linked with a Premier League move in recent seasons with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger being a huge admirer of his services.



However, according to RMC Sport, Jurgen Klopp's Reds could offer stiff competition to their rivals as they seek to add more options in the attack front ahead of the 2017/18 season.



Lacazette has already highlighted that he would like to play for a bigger club, and the Merseysiders will look to lure him with the prospect of potentially playing in next season's Champions League.



In spite of this, the Gunners appear to hold an advantage in the chase for the £34m-rated marksman with Wenger's influence likely to play a part in convincing the highly-rated footballer to move to north London this summer.



Lacazette has been a consistent performer for the French outfit over the past four seasons, but the lack of international progress has urged him to consider his options for next season and beyond.

