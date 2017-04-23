Liverpool to sign Andrew Robertson?

Liverpool are reportedly close to wrapping up a deal to sign Hull City full-back Andrew Robertson in the summer.

The Reds have struggled to find a specialist defender to occupy the left side of the defence this term and this has seen James Milner being stationed in the position.



According to The Mail, manager Jurgen Klopp has underlined the need for a new left-sided defender in his ranks with backup Alberto Moreno no longer holding a key role in the team.



Robertson, 23, has impressed under the guidance of Marco Silva in recent months, and this has captured the interest of Klopp, who is willing to pay up a £8m fee for his services this summer.



The Scotland international joined the Tigers from Dundee United in the summer of 2014 and has since amassed over 100 outings across all competitions for the Yorkshire-based club.



He has provided a goal and two assists for Hull City, who are just outside the drop zone owing to their excellent home form of late - six wins in seven league outings under Silva.

